Though, the reason for the man’s suicide mission was unclear but residents said he moved close to the Festac Link Bridge, stood there for a while and dived in.
The eyewitness told newsmen, “Many local divers tried to save him.’’
The spokesperson for the police in Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the command got a report of the incident.
He said, “I think it was a case of a man who fell into a canal. We are still trying to get more information on it.’’
He could not immediately confirm if the man was saved.
