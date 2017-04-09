A yet-to-be-identified man yesterday attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a canal in the Festac area of Lagos State.Though, the reason for the man’s suicide mission was unclear but residents said he moved close to the Festac Link Bridge, stood there for a while and dived in.The eyewitness told newsmen, “Many local divers tried to save him.’’The spokesperson for the police in Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the command got a report of the incident.He said, “I think it was a case of a man who fell into a canal. We are still trying to get more information on it.’’He could not immediately confirm if the man was saved.