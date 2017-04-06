Following media reports that SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter was set to take over as new Bafana Bafana coach, the South African Football Association has since confirmed the deal.According to latest media reports,the Englishman has landed the top coaching job in the country, replacing Shakes Mashaba who was axed in December 2016.SAFA communications manager Dominic Chimhavi has confirmed the deal and that an announcement was imminent."We've finalised everything and pen has been put to paper. The announcement could be tomorrow or any time from now,” Chimhavi is quoted by the Sowetan.“It's just a matter of calling you guys [the media] to the official announcement.”Baxter's appointment comes after Mashaba was fired in December 2016 after he was found guilty of gross misconduct, insubordination and violating his employers’ communication policy.The coach made utterances following their 2-1 win over Senegal in November during a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.On the other hand, the website reports that former Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United coach Roger De Sa is tipped to replace Baxter at the Tshwane side.Baxter led the Nedbank Cup defending champions to a 2-0 win over KwaDukuza United on Tuesday night as they reached the quarterfinals.