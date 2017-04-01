The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, has warned officers and men against demanding for money or any form of favour before granting bail to the suspects.Yusuf also cautioned them against illegal investigation of cases, unlawful detention of suspects and prolonged detention, saying that they should respect human rights in the course of all investigations.The police chief spoke at a lecture/ parade with officers and men working at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Divisional Crime Officers and Investigation Police Officers in the state.Yusuf, according to a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, said that the era of bribery and corruption was over in the police circle.“Nobody should accept or demand money or any form of favour for bail.“Any senior police officer found to be engaged in corrupt practices will be queried and sent to the Force Headquarters for disciplinary action.“Inspectors and rank and file found wanting will be sanctioned appropriately,” Yusuf said.He urged them to exhibit professionalism and diligence during investigation by collating all relevant pieces of evidence and witnesses and forward the case files to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Legal advice where applicable.Yusuf urged the Legal/Prosecution Department to ensure diligence and logical prosecution of cases in the Court of Law and that cases should be judiciously followed up to gain conviction of criminals.