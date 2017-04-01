Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, in an interview, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should stop visiting the Niger Delta to discuss with the area's elders.Here's what he said:This jamboree by the vice president is funny. Are they our overlords or are we being colonized that they are coming to visit here and there? Don’t they know what is right? The oil belongs to us; it does not belong to Nigeria.Ijaw oil belongs to us. If Itsekiri say their oil belongs to Nigeria, that is their business and if Urhobo say same of their oil, that is also their business and same applies to others. But we, Ijaw, are saying that Ijaw oil belongs to Ijaw, they should leave our oil alone.God put the oil there for us to develop ourselves, so there is no need for any Yoruba man called Osinbajo to be perambulating Ijaw land. What is he perambulating about for in the Niger Delta? Don’t they know what is right?Okay, in trying to be good neighbours to others and share with them, are they the ones that would decide for us the percentage that we would give to them? Their groundnut, did they share their groundnut or give it to us? Which road was built in Ijaw land with groundnut money or with revenue gotten from cocoa?So the thing is that this jamboree should stop, they know what is right and they should leave what is ours for us because they do not have the right to give it to us. That is the issue at stake and people are not addressing these issues as it should be addressed.So for me, they are only postponing the doomsday, they should do what is right because the oil of Ijaw people belong to them.