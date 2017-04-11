The chances of MFM forward Stephen Odey getting a call up to the Super Eagles has been played down by coach of the team Gernot Rohr.Rohr watched the Nigeria League top scorer last weekend when his side defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0, with Odey scoring a penalty in the game for his 14th goal of the season.However Rohr has suggested he has better players in his team right now, and Odey needs to improve to stand a chance of breaking into his team due to the quality of options at his disposal.” The door is always open for the best players. The players based in Nigeria must prove themselves with the CHAN team first”, Rohr said.” I hope Stephen Odey can get better because I have a Manchester City striker (Kelechi Iheanacho) in my team”.