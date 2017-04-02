Mother of the alleged estranged girlfriend of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, Stephanie Otobo, Tope Otobo, has accused lawyers of manipulating her daughter.The trader also explained why she went to beg Suleman in his Auchi’s church.She, however, dismissed claims by her daughter that she was threatened to apologise to Suleman, PremiumTimes reports.According to Tope, “All those lawyers are using her to get their own names. They should leave my daughter alone. They should leave my daughter out of this matter.“I am still talking about all those lawyers. They should leave my daughter alone.“She is not wayward, that is why what is happening is surprising me. Somebody is behind this matter because she was not like that before.“She is a good child. She loved me and I love her. So, along the way, I don’t know what happened; that is why I said they are manipulating her, using something against her and I want every Nigerian to help me to pray, pray for her that God should deliver her.”On why she went to beg Suleman, Bukky said: “I beg the man of God to forgive her so that this matter can die off. Because I cannot continue with this (and) the way I am seeing it.“I don’t want anything of such to happen again. Nobody threatened to kill me or prompted me to do so. I went there on my own to apologise to man of God.“Nobody threatened me. It is because I am a mother. I did not bring her up this way and the way she is behaving is not normal.“I was not threatened. I am a mother. I cannot continue to see her in that manner. She has been saying all sorts of things. We are not happy and that is why I went to apologise. I went there alone; nobody threatened meRecall that Ms Otobo had accused the Edo-born preacher of impregnating and abandoning her.Following her initial allegation against the preacher, the Canadian-based singer went ahead to release more intimidating details about her alleged romance with Suleman.Few weeks ago, mother of the Canadaian-based stripper was at the OFM headquarters in Auchi, Edo State where she begged the pastor on behalf of her daughter.