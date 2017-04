Stephanie Otobo, a Canadian singer who accused popular Nigerian pastor , Apostle Johnson Suleman of impregnating h and later trying to kill her, has shared some pictures of him on her phone.Earlier today, she provided more evidence to buttress her allegations that Apostle Suleman has communications with her during a yearlong sexual frolic that saw the Apostle flying her all over the world for sex.One of the numerous facetime chats happened On October 19, 2016, at 5:26 PM according to the timestamp on the phone.See video below: