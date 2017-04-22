Former Nigeria captain, Austin Okocha, has advised his nephew, Alex Iwobi, to stay and fight for a first-team place at Arsenal rather than leaving on loan.After regularly starting games earlier in the season, Iwobi, 20, has found opportunities harder to come by in 2017.Recently, he featured for Arsenal's U-23s who beat Reading 5-2.Reacting to Iwobi's present situation at Arsenal, Okocha thinks staying at Arsenal would benefit the young forward."We can't forget that this is his first full season in the first team, and Arsenal have all their players back now. There's a lot of competition, so it's not easy," Okocha told Sky Sports."He has had a good season. It's not easy to make it through from the academy into the first team at such a big club. He has achieved this, and has been phenomenal; I am delighted with what he has achieved so far."I think it's better for him to stay at Arsenal, because the style of play suits him perfectly. It might not be easy for him to go on loan and adapt somewhere else. He needs to stay and fight for his shirt."Meanwhile, Okocha will be one of a host of former Premier League stars that will compete at Star Sixes, an indoor six-a-side tournament in July 2017.Other former EPL players expected to participate include Steven Gerrard, Carles Puyol, Michael Ballack, Deco and Robert Pires.Speaking about the event, Okocha said: "I'm very excited for it. I think I will be in my comfort zone."Everybody is looking forward to showing that we can still play a little bit. There are a lot of good players and it will be interesting."It's all about meeting old colleagues, having fun and competing again without too much pressure. It's going to be fun."