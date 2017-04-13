The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Wednesday in Abuja called for the sack of four Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities over alleged corruption leveled against them.Samson Ugwoke, SSANU National President, during the picketing of the University of Abuja listed the alleged corrupt vice-chancellors as those of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB); Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); University of Abuja (UniAbuja), and Plateau State University (PLSU).He said: “Any Vice-Chancellor that has been alleged of corruption and arraigned before a competent court must be directed to step aside in line with Public Service Rule.“If judges alleged of were directed to step aside pending the determination of criminal charges proffered against them, why not Vice-Chancellors?“Vice-Chancellors have no immunity and Government must not create immunity where it does not exist.“The Federal Government must ensure the protection of whistle blowers at the Federal Universities.“We also demand the reversal of all punitive actions like, demotions, denial of annual increments and promotion, wicked posting, among others, against our members.“We also demand that the Chairman and Secretary of SSANU, University of Abuja chapter, Mr Jude Nwabueze, and Mr Nurudeen Yusuf be recalled back to work with immediate effect.“We demand that high-powered Visitation Panel be set up by the Federal Government for all the Federal universities to investigate the administration of finances, employment and other aspects of governance of the university system,” he said.Ugwoke urged the Federal Government to set up a special committee to investigate impunity in the university system including wrongful termination of employment without salaries, harassment and persecution by the Vice-Chancellors over whistle blowing of corruption, among others.“We are protesting against corruption in the Nigerian universities, this is SSANU contribution to ensure clean university system.“Our overriding interest lies in the sanctity of the university system and also to sanitise it for the future generations, ”he added.SSANU also staged a protest in front of the Federal Ministry of Education to submit their letter of demand to the Minister of Education, Mallal Adamu Adamu.Bello Umar, Director, Human Resources, Federal Ministry of Education, while receiving the letter on behalf of the minister said that their grievances would be given due consideration.