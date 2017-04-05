Tottenham Hotspur came from behind in the final minutes of the game to secure a dramatic 3-1 victory over Swansea City and keep the title race alive.Swansea took the lead early through Wayne Routledge but for the vast majority of the game they were defending very deep in their own half as Spurs piled on endless pressure.However as the game entered the last stretch a shot from Christian Eriksen was deflected into the path of Dele Alli, who tapped into the empty net.Swansea were evidently shell-shocked and things soon got worse when a long ball from the back found Son his shot found the back of the net despite the best efforts from Lukasz Fabianski.The Swansea goalkeeper was nearly taken off after a collision but he fought his ground and stayed on but he probably wished he had come off as Eriksen completed the turn-around with a third.