Military and police are on early morning shoot-out over an issue that is yet to be ascertain in Damaturu the Yobe state capital. But, no death or injury has been reported as at the time of filling this report.Confirming the shoot-out, the Army spokesman, Colonel K.O Ogunsanya said they are investigating the matter to know “What transpired andwho and who among their men were involved,” adding that “a statement would be issued as soon as they get to the root of the matter“.It was gathered that the violent clash between the security operatives started at Presidential Lodge, around 6am and lasted up to 10am.A security source told newsmen correspondent that the quarrel is connected to the abduction of the Mopol commandant in charge 41, Damaturu.“Yesterday, the Commandant was moving in a convey when a man intercepted, and the police attached to him harassed the man, not knowing that he is an Army officer. Later this morning, the Army kidnapped the commandant,” he saidHe said that the Mobile Police went to the Presidential lodge to free the commandant and the fracas ensued.Reports have it the shoot-out has caused serious panic in the state capital forcing traders and government workers to retired home because of the uncertainly.