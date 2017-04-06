Senator Dino Melaye (APC), Kogi West Senatorial district has described the Federal Road Safety Commission’s speed limit implementation as draconian, urging the Senate to stop the exercise.In a motion he raised at Thursday’s plenary through order 43 of the Senate rules, Melaye posited that the proposal by the FRSC to sell speed limit device to car owners would cause further hardship.“Mr. Senate President, distinguished colleagues, this is not the time to bring further hardship to car owners in Nigeria by the Federal Road Safety Commission.”He explained that in other parts of the world, speed limits are built on highways and once drivers beat the device, they would be arrested.He was emphatic that if the FRSC was allowed, Nigerians would be facing serious problems.In response, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki referred the motion to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and international governmental affairs for further probe.