Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike could still stay in Turkey after a Spartak Moscow chief revealed that the former Super Eagles striker is not their priority.Spartak president Ilya Gerkus insisted on Tuesday that the Russian side are yet to make any official offer for Emenike, but admitted there could be need to re-open talks with Fener in the summer.According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce seem to be making Emenike’s exit difficult after they failed to reach an agreement with several suitors that showed interest in the player during the January transfer window.The Moscow club are expected to make an approach in the summer, but Fenerbahce are refusing to agree with Ilya Gerkus over what the club should earn in the deal and have failed to comment publicly whether they will still consider the offer for Emenike, who has scored 19 goals so far since joining Fenerbahce."We have not made a formal offer so far, but conditions may change at the end of the season," Gerkus was quoted as saying by Fanatik. "Ari is currently hiring a lease and if we cannot agree with him at the end of the season, we can think of Emenike. We can talk again when we talk. "Should Fenerbahce succeed in selling Emenike to Spartak in the summer, the Turkish side will earn a referral fee for the transfer and will be saved from annual 2.5m euros paid to Emenike.