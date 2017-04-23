Members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Southern Kaduna have enjoined members of Kaduna State House of Assembly to prevail on Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai to consider reopening the schools closed due to crisis in the area.The zonal Chairman, Mr. Luka Shemang, who led 8 local government Chairmen and other party stakeholders on a courtesy call on the Assembly members said the visit was basically to discuss how to find lasting solution to frequent attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna.His words: “We are here for a meeting with our lawmakers from zone 3, to discuss issues concerning the security of our area and other issues disturbing Southern Kaduna.“We are also here to discuss and urge our lawmakers to meet the Governor and inform him of our resolve to work with stakeholders to ensure that once the schools are opened, lives of students and their property will be protected.“We are equally here to discuss how to support APC government in Southern Kaduna, the state and the country as a whole.“We have heard from our lawmakers and they also have heard from us the reason we need to come together to strengthen the party and ways to ensure peace, unity and development of Southern Kaduna.“It is good that as party leaders, we visit our lawmakers to find out the best ways to tackle the issues of attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna and other challenges confronting the area.”The APC Chairman Sanga local government area, Inuwa Same in his contribution enjoined the lawmakers to be united, stressing, “We must find a way to live together irrespective of our differences because our strength is our unity in diversity.”