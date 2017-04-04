The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lauded the courage of south-east governors for calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader.Kanu is being tried for treason at the federal high court in Abuja.The call for the release of Kanu by the governors is sequel to a meeting that was held on Sunday in Enugu state.At the meeting, the governors resolved that they would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue.Emma Powerful, spokesperson of IPOB, in a statement said this is the first time the governors would align themselves with the masses.“The Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide commend the south-east Governors Forum for summoning the courage at last to call for the release of our leader from illegal detention in Abuja,” it read.“This is the first time in recorded history that South-East governors have stood boldly to align themselves with the interest of the masses, which, in this case, is the call for Buhari to end the injustice against the people of Biafra by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.“If they had summoned the courage like Governor Fayose of Ekiti State, and former Anambra State governor, Dr. (Chukwuemeka) Ezeife, the South-East wouldn’t have been in such a moral mess it is today.“We hope this new-found boldness will extend to them speaking up for the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in our rural communities.”