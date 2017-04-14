In her lifetime, Ontlametse Phalatse, 18, captured the hearts of many South Africans, and the world for being brave as she battled premature ageing disorder, progeria. She died a day ago.President Jacob Zuma was among those who conveyed their condolences to the family of “the special child of South Africa”. She was known as the “First Lady” by her friends and family.Doctors had said Ontlametse Phalatse would not make it past the age of 14.Phalatse called herself the first lady because she was the first black woman in South Africa to be diagnosed with progeria.Ontlametse loved life, lived it to the full, and never wished that she was born in any other way.She rose to prominence a few years ago when a documentary was made of her life.Phalatse used her new-found fame to motivate people to get on with their lives. In the process, she touched the hearts of many South Africans.