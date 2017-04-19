South Africans are having a field day on Twitter after Bonang Matheba dragged South African Airlines, labelling the national carrier ‘trash’.
The drama started yesterday after Bonang publicly criticised them for the kind of food served on the airline. “@flysaa we don’t like the couscous. Also that meal with the stew. Please hey. Also the funny cheese platter what what. Please,” she said.
In response, the official handle of SAA chose to shade the heck out of the media girl. “@bonang_m @flysaa Hi, please note that other passengers enjoyed the meals,” the handle replied.
@flysaa we don't like the couscous. Also that meal with the stew. Please hey. Also the funny cheese platter what what. Please. 😞😷 https://t.co/9kXxfqEzHF
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 18, 2017
@bonang_m @flysaa Hi, please note that other passengers enjoyed the meals. #flysaaa_care
— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) April 18, 2017
@flysaa_care @flysaa Better response would've been-"Sorry. How can we improve our customer service". Trash airline. @flysaa
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 18, 2017
And that was how drama started on Twitter, with folks divided in their support for both parties. While some are using that opportunity to mock Bonang, others are calling out the airline for bad customer service.
Check out reactions:
People saying Bonang shouldn't have complained about SAA on Twitter while they also complain about DSTV, Vodacom & other networks on twitter pic.twitter.com/PWjY5cGPVF
— Team follow back (@TshepoModise_) April 19, 2017
SAA is expecting a R3.5bn loss for the 2016/17 financial year and Bonang is expecting to be served pink salmon on flights??
— Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) April 19, 2017
People who have never flown SAA commenting on Bonang flying SAA. pic.twitter.com/CHzp7wkpz8
— A Y A N D A 💋 (@AyandaMlotshwa) April 19, 2017
So SAA is basically saying to Bonang "check your taste buds before you come and complain" pic.twitter.com/ZpJ6PfuwdT
— Lusapho Libosh Gqobo (@LusaphoGqobo) April 19, 2017
#BonangBeforeVSAfter! #Bonang complaining about SAA service VS response from SAA & black twitter 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/93jITF3ahP
— Tshabada Lisa Moyo (@lisatsha) April 19, 2017
The altercation between the two trended for most of Wednesday and eventually led to SAA tweeting an apology to Bonang.
Our Queen B @bonang_m We at SAA love you ❤ ❤ ❤. About our previous response 🙈 🙈 🙈. We are so sorry.
— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) April 19, 2017
No wahala!! https://t.co/xEj9h01NHC
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 19, 2017
