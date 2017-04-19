Khanyi Mbua: Before/ After

South Africans have slammed actress Khanyi Mbua for bleaching her skin. The now light skinned actress posted a recent selfie, where they spotted some dark spots on her knuckles.

Her non-fans took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to troll her, while others created funny tweets and memes to mock her.





However, Mbau is not disturbed by people's comments. She told TimesLIVE that she was unfazed by the negative social media reactions.