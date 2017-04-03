After three years of working with Metro FM, South African radio and TV girl, Bonang Matheba has resigned from her job. Her resignation comes just hours after the SABC confirmed that Lerato Kganyago will co-host her radio show, a move which she didn't approve of, thus she resigned.
Bonang
took to twitter to confirm her resignation, she wrote,'After three years of making magic on the Front Row, I can
confirm that I have officially stepped down as the host of the show. I will
miss my Metro FM family dearly, as they say all good things do come to an
end....looking forward to the next chapter of my radio life'.
