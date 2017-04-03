 South African Radio Girl, Bonang Matheba Resigns from Her Radio Job | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » South African Radio Girl, Bonang Matheba Resigns from Her Radio Job

5:50 PM 0
A+ A-
After three years of working with Metro FM, South African radio and TV girl, Bonang Matheba has resigned from her job. Her resignation comes just hours after the SABC confirmed that Lerato Kganyago will co-host her radio show, a move which she didn't approve of, thus she resigned.



Bonang took to twitter to confirm her resignation, she wrote,'After three years of making magic on the Front Row, I can confirm that I have officially stepped down as the host of the show. I will miss my Metro FM family dearly, as they say all good things do come to an end....looking forward to the next chapter of my radio life'. 



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top