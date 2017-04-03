Nigerian forward Sone Aluko has been voted Fulham's Man of the Match in their 1-0 away win against Rotherham United in the English Championship on Saturday.According to Fulham's official website on Monday afternoon, Aluko got 35.9 per cent of the votes cast by the club's fans.Fulham's goalkeeper David Button was second with 19.2 per cent, ahead of third-placed Scott Malone (9.7 per cent).Aluko swept in from close range in the 66th minute to give Fulham the win which also moved them into the promotion play-off zone on 64 points and in sixth spot in the league table.The goal was Aluko's seventh goal in 38 league appearances for Fulham this season.Aluko was impressive against Rotherham as he made three efforts on goal, the most attempted by a Fulham player.He also won two tackles, delivered a hat-trick of crosses, made an interception and embarked on three successful dribbles.