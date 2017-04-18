Nigerian forward Sone Aluko has expressed his delight after winning the Man-of-the-Match award in Fulham's 3-1 home win against Aston Villa in the English Championship on Monday.Aluko was on target for Fulham, netting their second goal to put them 2-1 ahead.Other scorers for Fulham were Ryan Sessegnon and Neeskens Kebano, while Jack Grealish scored Aston Villa's goal.Reacting to the award, Aluko said every player in the Fulham's team deserve the award.Aluko also said he is happy to have scored a vital goal for Fulham."I've never heard this till now, appreciate it. Fantastic result, clinical team performance and great to be back in top six."Think this award could have gone to many of the Fulham FC team today, but very happy to receive it. Delighted to score another important goal," Aluko wrote on his Twitter handle.The win takes Fulham to sixth in the Premier League play-off spot on the log with three games remaining.