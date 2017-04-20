Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to suspend Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke from their respective offices.Ozekhome However, Ozekhome, urged President Buhari to also beam his lens on some serving Ministers and other key figures in his government, who he said have corruption allegations pending against them. Ozekhome maintained that the President would be “shocked at ugly revelations beneath the white sepulchre of his ruling party”, should he okay the “Pandora box” to be opened. His statement entitled “The Suspension of Babachir Lawal and Ambassador Oke: Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish”, read: “The suspension of the N250m grass cutting Secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal and the N15 billion Osborne Road ware-housing Amb Ayoade Oke, DG, NIA, is good riddance to bad rubbish.“I am sure the government is beginning to listen to my critical but patriotic voice. We cannot continue to be a laughing stock in the international arena. “The anti corruption “fight” has so far been a case of defending corruption within the government’s inner circle and it’s very Kitchen Cabinet, decorating it with powerful sweet smelling sasarobia perfume,while fighting that of perceived enemies and critics with powerful insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.“The chicken is finally coming home to roost. I congratulate PMB on this move, even if belated. “But, there are still more tons of petitions existing against some serving ministers and other key figures of this government, pending before the anti graft Agencies, but which have so been carefully swept under the carpet. “Let the president open the Pandora box and he will be shocked at the ugly revelations beneath the white sepulchre of his ruling party. “The actions of the Security and anti graft Agencies have constituted a great embarrassment and ridicule to Nigeria as a nation.“Contrary to simulated position being pushed by government, aside the loot recovery spree, some quite unverified, with no transparency about, or accountability of, recovered monies and attached properties, corruption today literally walks, not just on all fours, but even on its head and buttocks. “Let the music play on. Let the real anti corruption fight begin”.