A man who witnessed the fresh killings in southern Kaduna says security personnel deployed in the area have been unable to bring the violence in the region under control.In December, the federal government deployed troops to southern Kaduna to end the incessant attacks and killings, but the attackers have managed to strike on a number of occasions.But speaking with newsmen on Monday, the individual, who pleaded anonymity, said the people may be forced to defend themselves.He disclosed that the assailants struck in Asso village, Kagoma chiefdom, Jama’a local government, between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday.Although he could not confirm the number of people that were killed, there are reports that 13 persons lost their lives in the latest attack.“They were armed with AK-47 ‎riffles… they started shooting sporadically immediately they entered the village,” he said.“I can’t tell of the number of people that were killed, but many sustained injuries from gunshots.“The latest attack is an indication that the security agencies can no longer protect us. We are now left with no option than to defend ourselves since the soldiers and policemen deployed to ensure safety of lives and property have failed us.”Nasir el- Rufai, governor of the state, condemned the killings and urged security personnel to redouble their efforts.In a statement by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor, extended his condolence to the families of the victims and charged security agents to redouble their efforts.“Security agencies should redouble their efforts in fishing out those behind the killings, and act promptly on carefully vetted intelligence,” the statement read.“The agencies responsible for emergency services have been directed to offer relief.”The governor also requested support from communities to the security agencies.“The Nigerian Army is set to commence a major operation tagged ‘Operation Harbin Kunama II’… communities should provide vital information that could aid a successful clampdown on elements responsible for the terror attacks on our citizens.”