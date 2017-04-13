Only God know say I no go fit bite the fingers wey feed me. Only me one go start to handle my matter from today.#whoibe A post shared by Efe (@efemoney) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality show, Efe Ejeba, has denied deleting his followers on social media.His followers on Instagram had criticised him after he allegedly unfollowed them.While calling on his fans not to panic, Efe said he was not the one who unfollowed them.The BB Naija top prize winner made the denial in a video shared via his twitter handle.Based of logistics, as fondly called, begged his fans not to take the situation serious and assured that he would correct the error.Efe insisted that he was not the one that unfollowed the over 2000 accounts he was following before he won the show.He further stated that since he won and returned to Nigeria, he hasn’t been on social media but media tours which hasn’t afforded him the opportunity to interact with his fans.He said that even though he has been blessed, he would not forget who he is and where he is coming from.See video below…