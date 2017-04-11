A skeleton found in a bush in Dedham, Boston, USA has been identified as the remains of a Nigerian woman, Susan Anyanwu-Corbin who went missing in February 2016.She was 22 years old when she went missing.The police were able to identify the remains after some of the deceased’s personal effects were released to the public for identification.The medical examiner in Boston was able to confirm the identity of the deceased with dental record after one member of the public pointed out that the jewelry found at the scene belonged to Anyanwu-Corbin, reported Fox25Boston.The authorities further revealed that Anyanwu-Corbin was a resident of Boston and likely lived in Hyde Park, according to investigators.Investigators said they are now looking into how she disappeared and are asking people who may have seen her during that time to help them piece together what happened to her.