Skales finally reacts to comments that BBN winner, Efe is richer than him 5:19 PM 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Last night after announcing Efe's victory, twitter users’ trolled singer, Skales saying the Big brother Naija winner was far richer than the shake body crooner. Well, the singer has finally replied to the comments. Here is what he said: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.