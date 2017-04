The young, light-skinned, musician who some refer to as the prince of Nigerian pop music, Tekno took to his instagram page to reveal that he's been sick for over a month from

acid reflux. Acid reflux is a condition characterized by a burning pain, known as heartburn, felt internally around the lower chest area.

The singer also revealed that he's off to America to get proper treatment and requested that his fans say a little prayer for him. . See his post after the cut: