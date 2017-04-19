Happy birthday Simisola Bolatito Adeola Opeyemi Oreoluwa Ogunleye. I thank God for so much.

A few special people asked me these past few days "Simi what do you want for your birthday?" I thought and I pondered and I thought some more - before I could think of anything, it took me quite a bit. It hit me then how much God has blessed me. I don't have everything, but I have soooo much to be thankful for. I can't even imagine how empty and nothing my life would be without Jesus looking out for me, guiding me, helping me to be the girl I am today. I see ur love. Everyone of u. Counting down to today like it's your birthday 😫😫😫😭😭😭. I love u so damn much. I love u everyday. Thank you. #birthdaygirl