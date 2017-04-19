 Singer, Simi shares beautiful new photo as she celebrates birthday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
In celebration of her birthday which is today,Singer, Simi shared the beautiful photo above. She also thanked God for blessing her saying she doesn't have everything but has so much to be thankful for.
Happy birthday Simisola Bolatito Adeola Opeyemi Oreoluwa Ogunleye. I thank God for so much. 
A few special people asked me these past few days "Simi what do you want for your birthday?" I thought and I pondered and I thought some more - before I could think of anything, it took me quite a bit. It hit me then how much God has blessed me. I don't have everything, but I have soooo much to be thankful for. I can't even imagine how empty and nothing my life would be without Jesus looking out for me, guiding me, helping me to be the girl I am today. I see ur love. Everyone of u. Counting down to today like it's your birthday 😫😫😫😭😭😭. I love u so damn much. I love u everyday. Thank you. #birthdaygirl

