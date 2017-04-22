 Singer Oritsefemi reportedly got married yesterday + see wife's photos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Singer Oritsefemi reportedly got married yesterday + see wife's photos

12:25 PM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian superstar artiste and 'double wahala' crooner, Oritsefemi reportedly got married to his hearthrob,  Nabila Fash, a PR expert, in a private wedding that was held yesterday.


The singer, who recently moved to Lekki, according to sources, invited the court registrars   to his home to conduct the wedding between him and his Kaduna born wife. 


Oritsefemi excitedly took to his Instagram to share a photo of his wife, which he captioned 'Mrs. O'. The singer already has three baby mamas.






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top