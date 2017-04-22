Nigerian superstar artiste and 'double wahala' crooner, Oritsefemi reportedly got married to his hearthrob, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, in a private wedding that was held yesterday.





The singer, who recently moved to Lekki, according to sources, invited the court registrars to his home to conduct the wedding between him and his Kaduna born wife.





Oritsefemi excitedly took to his Instagram to share a photo of his wife, which he captioned 'Mrs. O'. The singer already has three baby mamas.







