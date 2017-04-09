Mr. Inuwa Bwala, the Special Adviser on media and publicity to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has resigned his appointment. Mr. Bwala who, in a press statement to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday said he resigned his appointment in order to take care of his personal issues that included his health.“Recent developments in the polity, especially as it affects my duties have made it imperative for me to step down as the official spokesman of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.” “I am stepping down for personal reasons to enable me face my personal challenges, especially my health.”“I wish to use this opportunity o apologize to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Sheriff.”“I thank the National Chairman and all those I have worked or related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff’s official spokesman.” “I also wish him the best in future endeavors.”