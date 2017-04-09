Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has described Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a virus that has infected the party, saying “God will cure him permanently”.Fayose said this in a statement reacting to walk-out of Sheriff on former president Goodluck Jonathan at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday.Sheriff had said Jonathan did not accord him respect.But Fayose said if Sheriff could not sit with Jonathan, party members should have nothing to do with him.Expressing regrets for the role he played in the emergence of Sheriff, Fayose said it was now obvious that he was working with the enemies of the PDP.“From what Ali Modu Sheriff did at the meeting, it should now be clear to all well-meaning Nigerians that he is not acting on his own,” he said in a statement.“He is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and by extension an enemy of democracy in Nigeria. The man Ali Modu Sheriff is an impostor, an impossible character, agent of darkness, an APC-sent to destroy our party.“If he cannot sit with the leader of our party, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, I am also telling him that we in the PDP are also not interested in holding any discussion with him. He is a virus that has infected the PDP and by the grace of God, he will be cured permanently.”Fayose alleged that Obasanjo used Sheriff to destroy the the All Peoples Party (APP) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), but that the attempt to destroy PDP would be the last of Sheriff’s series.“He grew up the black leg of every organisation. His flirting with Obasanjo/PDP destroyed the All Peoples Party (APP) and ANPP. He is at again but this will be the last of the series. He is a serial plotter,” he said.“I regret my association with him, I regret bringing him forth. I will not work with him again, he betrays confidence and does not represent peace and hope. I will not be part of any meeting with such a dirty desperado.“Our country will not end up in a one party system which I imagine is the reason his business is thriving with the APC.”