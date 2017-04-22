In a new interview, the singer confirmed his relationship with the ex-housemate, adding that he thinks she overdid her performance at the house all just to win the prize money.

Recall that Gifty was evicted on February 19 during the weekly eviction show. After the actress returned to Nigeria, she was called out for denying her marriage to a film producer, an allegation she had denied but later owned up to.

Now, Mr 2Kay has affirmed that they are dating. He however thinks she overplayed her game at the house, and we wonder if he meant her relationship with male housemate, Soma.

On his relationship with Gifty:

“I do not womanise because I am a one man, one woman type of guy. Gift is my girlfriend and everybody should know about that. You see us together all the time and I never denied her for any reason. However I did not want to say so much because I did not want to say things that would make her go out of the house. However, she is my very good friend and we have been friends for a very long time. I had known her since 2013 and I knew her through my manager, Energy. We spoke on the phone several times before we became close. Then it was Blackberry that was in vogue, so we used to chat a lot and that was how I got to know her.”

On what he thinks of her performance at the house:

“Her performance at the Big Brother house was all a game and she had to do anything to get the money. That was her strategy but she actually overplayed it. We are all humans and we make mistakes which we can correct. I don’t know what I would have done if I was in her shoes, so I cannot judge her. I could have done worse things but the camera was not on me.

On what he feels about her now: