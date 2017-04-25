CNN's Richard Quest is in Nigeria for an interview with Segun Demuren to discuss the aviation sector and Nigerians gave him a hero's welcome.

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has weighed in the welcome Quest got, saying it is hypocritical for Nigerians to treat Richard Quest, an openly gay man, as a hero, whereas gay Nigerians get lynched and molested.

Alimi said the double standard displayed by Nigerians is a shame and for this reason, his heart bleeds for Nigeria and makes him cry for his LGBT brothers and sisters.



He shared a photo with a text and added a caption to further buttress his point.