Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has urged Nigerians to have conversations about corruption in the country and not just corruption in the Presidency.He made the call during an appearance on Channels TV when asked about corruption in the Presidency as regards the suspension of secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke."No, you don't need to single out the presidency. The question should be how deep is the corruption in Nigeria. There is corruption everywhere, everywhere in the country and don't forget that the Vice President has said it before that there is corruption everywhere. Judiciary, Executive, Legislator, there is corruption everywhere, possibly in broadcasting. There is corruption everywhere in Nigeria".