Latest report from Ontario, Canada indicates that the controversial preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman is far from getting any reprieve from his publicized affair with Canada-based Nigerian songstress, Stephanie Otobo.

A letter dated April 19 2017 with case file number CV-17-573595, signed by Registrar of the Ontario Superior Court and addressed to Apostle Suleman’s Ontario residence, posited that Otobo has filed a lawsuit, claiming Canadian $5million for damages resulting from breach of trust, breach of fiduciary relations, breach of contract, negligence, defamation, poisoning, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress, forcible confinement, multiple instances of battery, false imprisonment, fraud, assaults, sexual assaults, sexual harassments, harassments and malicious prosecution.

The suit, also seeks an order restraining Suleman from contacting and communicating, directly or indirectly, with Otobo while in Canada, and restraining him from being at a distance of at least 500 meters from her.

The court summon revealed facts that include that Suleman had first been introduced to Otobo around June of 2015 in Canada as one in need of spiritual guidance, averring that Suleman had afterwards groomed and mentored Otobo under his care.

According to Canada laws, Suleman has within 40 (forty days) to serve and file his statement of defense. In the event of his failure to appear before the Ontario Superior Court, however, judgment may still be given against him without further notice given to him.

The court document:









Credit: SR