Just yesterday, Stephanie Otobo involved in an alleged romance scandal with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleiman, released her statement of account to prove that the man of God sent her money countless times.
Well, the Canadian based lady, today released BBM chats between herself and the apostle, when the going was good and when they had issues.
Nigerians do know how to call God's name in vain.The way God and Jesus names are brought into almost every conversation and dealings there in Nigeria,the country should be the best corruption free and ethically sound nation on earth but we all know the truth.People who really believe in God and does the teaching of Jesus definitely lives more straightforward lives which you could see and noticed miles away,this is not common in Nigeria where Jesus and God's names are mentioned after almost every sentence by NigeriansReplyDelete