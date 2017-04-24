Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, who spoke through his media adviser, Phrank Shaibu has vowed not to allow allegations made against him by his alleged lover, Miss Stephanie Otobo, go unchallenged. He dared the Canadian based lady to prove all her allegations in court.

He said:

“It is not for her to probe the wisdom of the mother in going to beg for forgiveness. The mother has done what she felt was right and we have responded to the mother’s appeal for forgiveness.

“Can’t you see the contradiction in the claim of being poisoned by Apostle? First, she claimed that the poison was given to her by Apostle in a hotel. Next she said it was in a dream. Perhaps, she would come up with another bizarre tale. Seriously, even my three -year- old daughter can do better”.

On Otobo’s claims that if Apostle Suleman presents his international passport, it will reveal that both of them travelled together on a certain day to Canada, Shuaib responded: “How do you travel with someone you have never met? It is clearly an illusion and part of her romantic fantasy.