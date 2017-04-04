Every woman that has attained the age of puberty is bound to experience monthly discharge of blood from the female reproductive organ, lasting through a period of 3-7 days, depending on the individual.

While this lasts, the body requires special care and attention, as this period is usually accompanied with mood swings and discomfort. To enjoy maximum comfort during your cycle, below are seven things you must avoid.

Consuming dairy products

Dairy products like milk, yoghurt and cheese are good sources of calcium and you need calcium during your cycle. However, you should take minimal or completely avoid dairy products during your cycle because they contain an acid called arachidonic acid that can cause more cramping and bloating in the lower abdomen. Green vegetables, fish and bone meals are good alternative sources of calcium.

Going to bed without a tampon or sanitary pads

Do not risk going to bed without protection, with the assumption that your flow would be light. You might end up making a mess of your night wear, sheets and bed.

Less or no protection towards end of cycle

The menstrual flow is relatively lighter as the cycle draws to close. However, you should avoid going out without wearing protection as it could be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable wearing tampons or pads, you could use a panty liner towards the end of your cycle.

Using dark coloured or rubbery underwear

Dark colours are good conductors of heat. Your pubic area should be free of moisture and heat during your cycle. Light coloured cotton underwears are advisable as they provide more comfort.

Wearing white pants

While bright coloured underwear is advised, it could land you in an embarrassing situation. This is particularly for ladies with heavy flow. A dark coloured pant would relatively conceal stains on pants compared to a white underpant.

Going out without a spare pad and underwear

Life is all about risks but you don’t want to risk the world seeing a pool or stain of menstrual red on your body. Always go out with a spare pad, tampon and underwear in case you need to change.

Using the same sanitary piece for an extensive period

Do not use your sanitary pad for more than six hours even if the boxes of pads or tampons say you could go eight hours straight.

Prolonged use of sanitary pads or tampons can lead to bacterial infection, cause bad odour and impair comfort.



