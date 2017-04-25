✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

If there’s one thing we can count on Serena Williams to do besides crush the competition on the court, that is to speak her mind.Throughout her career Williams has been outspoken about the gender pay gap in tennis and talked frankly about racism in her beloved sport. Now, just days after a Romanian tennis legend made a racially offensive remark about her unborn child during a press conference, the tennis champ is once again refusing to hold her tongue.To recap, IIie Nastase, the 70-year-old Romanian team captain who was called “Nasty” during his playing days, made a flippant remark about Williams’ unborn baby, saying, “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”He was roundly criticized by his peers and the International Tennis Federation launched an investigation into his remarks, as well as his alleged verbal attacks on another female tennis player and female British reporter.The ITF issued a statement saying it “does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind.” And now, Williams has shared her own thoughts on the topic in a heartfelt Instagram post.In the statement, Williams thanked the ITF for its swift action but also talked about her frustration that racism still exists.“This world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers–however, there are a plethora more to go,” Williams wrote. “This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.”