The professional tennis player broke the internet last week after she revealed she was 20 weeks pregnant with a photo she posted on her Snapchat. The US tennis star who returned to the world number one spot in the latest WTA rankings released today shared a new photo showing off her bump and attached an open letter to her unborn baby.
"My Dearest Baby,
You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy"
