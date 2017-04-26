The Senate has on Wednesday decried assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye (APC) who is representing Kogi West Senatorial district and other politically exposed persons in other parts of the country.Raising a point of order, Senator Hamman Misau drew the attention of the Senate to the assassination attempt on Dino Melaye in his hometown when Senate was on recess.“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I want to come through order 43 to draw the attention of the Senate to the assassination attempt on our colleague, Dino Melaye,” he said.Reacting to the motion, Senator Shehu Sani (APC), Kaduna Central noted that there was high rate of attacks on politically exposed persons across the country.He expressed concern that in recent times, you would see cases of stoning of politicians and all forms of abuses, saying government must rise to provide protection.Sani’s concern was as a result of the invasion of his constituency office late last year. He revealed that yesterday in Kaduna, gunmen raided his constituency office again.Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu expressed fears that police investigation into assassination attempt on Dino Melaye may not receive fair hearing, noting that he has been in running battle with the state governor.“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, as a lawyer, police investigation report requires prosecution by the state public prosecution in the state high Court. Looking at the running battle between Kogi governor and Dino, we need to seek the governor’s promise that he will allow prosecution,” Ekweremadu maintained.