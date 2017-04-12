Senate President, Bukola Saraki is meeting with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola at the National Assembly complex.The meeting is coming as the national electricity grid witnessed another collapse on Tuesday that resulted in the drop in power generation from over 3,000 megawatts to just 108.7MW.The Federal Government also signed Put and Call Option Agreements with two power firms, Afrinergia and CT Cosmos, for the construction of 50MW and 70MW solar power plants, respectively.