Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West, has released pictures to buttress his claim that he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. See photos: Captioned: "My convocation in ABU Zaria with my lovely parents" Captioned: "Convocation picture with Mike Idoko" Captioned: "On our convocation day in ABU Zaria"
