Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West, has released pictures to buttress his claim that he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. 


  See photos:

Captioned: "My convocation in ABU Zaria with my lovely parents"


Captioned: "Convocation picture with Mike Idoko"


Captioned: "On our convocation day in ABU Zaria"

