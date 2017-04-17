Senator Dino Melaye, has given the latest update after the reported assassination attempt on him by unknown gunmen yesterday.Recall that Senator Melaye, yesterday escaped assassination, as unknown gunmen attacked his home in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the building for over an hour, leaving two vehicles parked within the premises damaged.However, reacting via his twitter handle on Sunday morning, Melaye wrote, “7 people arrested at the residence of Taofik Isa and a jeep loaded with ammunition.“Jeep now in the custody of DC Crime and investigation.”