EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, is in Lagos state to get a hands-on co-ordination of investigations on the N13bn cash seized from a high-end apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.“We are still digging; we are working round the clock on the cash recovered from Osborne Towers. There are some clues that there could be more hidden cash; this is why we are combing some places based on intelligence," a source reportedly said.“We are still interacting with occupants of the Towers. Some of them have made useful statements.“This investigation is highly sensitive; this is why the EFCC has not addressed the press on this matter. This explains why the Acting EFCC chairman has shifted base from Abuja to Lagos to drive the process. I think in the next 48 hours, we should be through with this stage of investigation.”