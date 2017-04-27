Chelsea defeated Tottenham to advance to the FA cup finals in Wembley where they'll face Arsenal, but apart from the pain of watching your team lose, a Tottenham fan, Michael Voller, 23, suffered a broken cheekbone, broken eye socket and skull after he was attacked by his own club's fans who mistook him for a Chelsea supporter.Voller, was severely punched in the face as he left Wembley Stadium on Saturday after the game and even though he's been discharged from hospital, his doctor feels he may permanently lose his eye sight.According to Police, it was an unprovoked attack and occurred around 7.30pm after the match.Detective Constable James Robb, of Brent CID, the investigating officer, said: 'This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life.'This kind of violence has absolutely no place at a football match, and I sincerely hope that those who were with the person responsible do the right thing by Michael, who is a fellow supporter and has supported Tottenham since he was a young boy.'I’d appeal to all Spurs fans to think hard about whether they have any information about the person who did this. I’ve no doubt that there will be several people who know who did this and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.'