The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Adeboye has come out to clarify and set the records straight about his social media accounts saying fraudsters are creating fake accounts in his name to scam people.
Pastor Adeboye explains he only has a Facebook Page not a Facebook Account which means you cannot send him a friend request and he cannot send you a friend request either.
You can only like or follow his Facebook page and It's verified.
Watch the video below:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.