Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday lost in his bid to prevent the recall of an official of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) who had earlier testified in his trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged false assets declaration.At the commencement of proceedings on Wednesday, lead prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), re-invited the CCB official, Samuel Madojemu, to clarify his earlier testimonies during cross-examination by Saraki’s lawyer.Before Madojemu could answer the first question from Jacobs, Saraki’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), objected to the witness being asked questions about the Senate president’s London property.Erokoro said Madojemu had earlier admitted that he knew nothing about the London mortgage and did not seek any explanation from the Fortis Bank in London.The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, overruled Erokoro and allowed Jacobs to continue with his re-examination of the witness.Madojemu proceeded to answer Jacobs’ question and restated his evidence that Saraki failed to declare a London property he allegedly acquired through mortgage in 2010.Madojemu, the Head of Intelligence Unit at the CCB, had during cross-examination by Erokoro, identified a property at 70 Bourne Street, South-West London, valued at $4,800,000, which he said Saraki declared that he acquired through proceeds from sales of rice and sugar in January 2002.