Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to get behind the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.Speaking in Kwara state on Monday, Saraki said Nigeria needs to be in peace and unity and then urged the populace to be confident in Buhari. This way, they would be able to achieve their promises, he said.“My message is for us to live in peace and unity. I know that we will continue to make sacrifices; and we should be hopeful that the country will get better.“We should be hopeful that we will attain our promises with time. We just have to stay focused and determined and shoudfld not get distracted. I’m sure at the end of the day we will get there.“But the most important thing is that there must be unity and peace and we must be able to come together and support government to be able to do our best. People should not give up; they should be rest assured that all is going to be well.”