Dr. Saraki also refuted claims by popular commentaries that the legislature earns stupendous amounts as salaries and allowances compared to some foreign wealthier countries. He equally said that the claimed N192m said to be earned by each senator as running cost is untrue.
Senator Saraki who played host with “News Night” on Arise TV also said that there is no rift between the legislature and the executive arms of the government.
He said, although there have been little fall-out with the executive arm of Government in respect to some few executive members like the case of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, such fall-out could not be used as the bases to define the relationship between the Senate and the Executive.
